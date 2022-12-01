Short Interest in Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) Grows By 29.8%

Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,300 shares, an increase of 29.8% from the October 31st total of 34,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.6 days.

Topcon Price Performance

TOPCF traded up $0.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,888. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Topcon has a twelve month low of $10.13 and a twelve month high of $15.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.10.

Topcon Company Profile

Topcon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells positioning, eye care, and smart infrastructure products worldwide. It offers 3d oct, retinal camera, slit lamps, auto refractometer, auto kerato-refractometer, tonometer, specular microscope, photocoagulator, operation microscope, vision tester, lensmeter, and chart projector, as well as IMAGEnet, an ophthalmic data system; and crop analysis, data management, guidance and autosteering, weighing and measurement, mapping, implement control, and feed management products.

