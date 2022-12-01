Short Interest in Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) Grows By 29.8%

Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,300 shares, an increase of 29.8% from the October 31st total of 34,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.6 days.
Topcon Price Performance
TOPCF traded up $0.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,888. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Topcon has a twelve month low of $10.13 and a twelve month high of $15.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.10.
Topcon Company Profile
