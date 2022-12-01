Short Interest in United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) Drops By 35.0%

United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 35.0% from the October 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

United-Guardian Stock Performance

United-Guardian stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,735. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.44 and a 200-day moving average of $14.76. The stock has a market cap of $50.83 million, a PE ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 0.50. United-Guardian has a one year low of $11.02 and a one year high of $26.09.

Get United-Guardian alerts:

United-Guardian Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. United-Guardian’s payout ratio is 95.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United-Guardian

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UG. TheStreet cut United-Guardian from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on United-Guardian in a report on Friday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in United-Guardian by 7.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in United-Guardian by 29.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in United-Guardian by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in United-Guardian by 0.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United-Guardian in the second quarter valued at about $334,000.

United-Guardian Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL line of water-based moisturizing and lubricating gel formulations; LUBRAJEL NATURAL consisting of natural ingredients for cosmetic use; LUBRAJEL MARINE; LUBRASIL II SB, a special formulation of LUBRAJEL in which silicone oil is incorporated into a LUBRAJEL base; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant that is used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; KLENSOFT, a surfactant, which is used in shampoos, shower gels, makeup removers, and other cosmetic formulations; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for skin creams, lotions, cleansers, and other cosmetics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United-Guardian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United-Guardian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.