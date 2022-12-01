Short Interest in UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER) Drops By 20.5%

UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,940,000 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the October 31st total of 2,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CEO Andrew Macmillan sold 31,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total transaction of $237,017.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $539,114.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew Macmillan sold 31,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total value of $237,017.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,657 shares in the company, valued at $539,114.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Matt Zelen sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $206,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $18,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,587 shares of company stock worth $1,015,676 in the last three months. 38.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
UserTesting Trading Down 0.1 %
NYSE:USER traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.41. 357,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,320. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.02. UserTesting has a one year low of $3.31 and a one year high of $11.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.29.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
UserTesting Company Profile
UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.
Featured Stories
