Short Interest in Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) Drops By 25.3%

Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, a drop of 25.3% from the October 31st total of 38,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Utah Medical Products in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Utah Medical Products Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of Utah Medical Products stock traded up $2.82 on Thursday, hitting $91.88. 58 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,806. Utah Medical Products has a 1-year low of $80.10 and a 1-year high of $120.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.43.

Utah Medical Products Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This is an increase from Utah Medical Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Utah Medical Products’s dividend payout ratio is 26.42%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTMD. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,370 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $19,531,000 after acquiring an additional 3,656 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 118,890 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,814 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB lifted its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB now owns 86,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,387,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 81,658 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,336,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. 61.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Utah Medical Products Company Profile

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD infant respiratory hoods; and DELTRAN PLUS blood pressure monitoring systems.

