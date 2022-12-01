Short Interest in Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) Rises By 15.8%

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,050,000 shares, an increase of 15.8% from the October 31st total of 1,770,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 108,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 18.9 days. Currently, 15.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vera Therapeutics news, CEO Marshall Fordyce sold 16,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total value of $333,047.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,738,936. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Joanne Curley sold 15,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total transaction of $323,816.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,797 shares in the company, valued at $595,233.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marshall Fordyce sold 16,136 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $333,047.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,738,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,998 shares of company stock worth $1,593,227 in the last three months. Insiders own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Vera Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $34,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 274.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vera Therapeutics Trading Down 1.8 %

Several research firms have commented on VERA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

NASDAQ:VERA traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,030. The stock has a market cap of $453.62 million, a P/E ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 0.24. Vera Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.28 and a twelve month high of $37.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 7.85 and a quick ratio of 7.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.45.

Vera Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.