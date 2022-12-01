Short Interest in Zijin Mining Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIJMY) Grows By 150.0%

Zijin Mining Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIJMY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Zijin Mining Group Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ZIJMY opened at $25.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.19. Zijin Mining Group has a 52-week low of $18.73 and a 52-week high of $33.66.

About Zijin Mining Group

Zijin Mining Group Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in prospecting, exploration, and mining mineral resources in Mainland China. It primarily produces gold bullion; gold, copper, zinc, tungsten, lead, and iron ore concentrates; and copper cathodes, zinc bullion, sulphuric acid, copperplate, silver, iron, etc., as well as molybdenum, cobalt, tin, coal, platinum, and palladium.

