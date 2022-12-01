Siegfried Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SGFEF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Siegfried Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SGFEF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, a growth of 28.7% from the October 31st total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Siegfried from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Siegfried in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Siegfried in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Siegfried Price Performance

SGFEF remained flat at $730.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $730.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $730.00. Siegfried has a one year low of $730.00 and a one year high of $859.25.

Siegfried Company Profile

Siegfried Holding AG engages in the life sciences business worldwide. The company develops and produces active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and intermediates, as well as finished dosage forms, including solid oral dosage forms, and sterile and aseptic filling injectables, ophthalmics, and inhalative products.

