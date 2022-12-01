Siegfried (OTCMKTS:SGFEF) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Siegfried (OTCMKTS:SGFEF – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

SGFEF has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group began coverage on Siegfried in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Siegfried from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th.

Siegfried Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SGFEF opened at $730.00 on Monday. Siegfried has a 52-week low of $730.00 and a 52-week high of $859.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $730.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $730.00.

Siegfried Company Profile

Siegfried Holding AG engages in the life sciences business worldwide. The company develops and produces active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and intermediates, as well as finished dosage forms, including solid oral dosage forms, and sterile and aseptic filling injectables, ophthalmics, and inhalative products.

