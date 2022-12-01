Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SIEN. William Blair lowered Sientra from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Sientra to $1.30 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Sientra from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.19.

Sientra Price Performance

Sientra stock opened at $0.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.73. The stock has a market cap of $18.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.51. Sientra has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $4.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sientra Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIEN. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Sientra by 57.7% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 464,180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 169,799 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Sientra by 65.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 203,809 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 80,409 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its stake in Sientra by 9.3% in the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 2,190,990 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 187,006 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Sientra in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Sientra by 66.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 66,589 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 26,649 shares in the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products in the United States and internationally. It offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra Round, Sientra Teardrop, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

Further Reading

