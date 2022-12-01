Silex Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:SILXY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Silex Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:SILXY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, an increase of 74.1% from the October 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days.

Silex Systems Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SILXY traded down 0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching 9.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,750. Silex Systems has a one year low of 4.08 and a one year high of 14.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Silex Systems in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Silex Systems

Silex Systems Limited, a technology commercialization company, engages in the research and development, commercialization, and license of SILEX laser uranium enrichment technology in Australia. It operates through three segments: Silex Systems, Translucent, and Silex USA. The company also develops cREO, a semiconductor technology.

