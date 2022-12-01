Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $54.06

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $54.06 and last traded at $53.81, with a volume of 16938 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SILK. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Silk Road Medical in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company.

Get Silk Road Medical alerts:

Silk Road Medical Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -33.00 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Silk Road Medical

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silk Road Medical

In other Silk Road Medical news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $436,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,739,200.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.76, for a total value of $302,264.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,395,655.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $436,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,739,200.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,506 shares of company stock worth $3,422,494. Insiders own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SILK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Silk Road Medical in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Silk Road Medical in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Silk Road Medical in the 1st quarter worth $412,000.

About Silk Road Medical

(Get Rating)

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.