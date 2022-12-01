Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 62.7% from the October 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SSLLF shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Siltronic from €115.00 ($118.56) to €90.00 ($92.78) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Siltronic from €80.00 ($82.47) to €70.00 ($72.16) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Get Siltronic alerts:

Siltronic Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SSLLF remained flat at $82.44 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 299. Siltronic has a 52 week low of $54.77 and a 52 week high of $156.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.30.

Siltronic Company Profile

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells hyperpure semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. It offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ, a wafer product based on the float zone method; and HIREF, a high reflective non-polished wafer product.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Siltronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siltronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.