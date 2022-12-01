Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF) Short Interest Update

Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,100 shares, a growth of 150.3% from the October 31st total of 39,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 410,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Silver One Resources Stock Performance

Silver One Resources stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.20. The stock had a trading volume of 65,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,389. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.21. Silver One Resources has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $0.42.

Silver One Resources Company Profile

Silver One Resources Inc, together with its subsidiary, acquires, explores for, and develops silver properties in Canada and the United States. The company holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Candelaria silver project located in Nevada. It also holds interest in the Cherokee project covering an area of 5,200 hectares located in Nevada; and an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Phoenix silver property that consists of 86 unpatented lode claims and 2 unpatented placer claims located in Gila County, Arizona.

