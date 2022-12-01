Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF) Short Interest Update

Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,100 shares, a growth of 150.3% from the October 31st total of 39,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 410,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Silver One Resources Stock Performance
Silver One Resources stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.20. The stock had a trading volume of 65,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,389. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.21. Silver One Resources has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $0.42.
Silver One Resources Company Profile
