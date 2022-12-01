Simcoe Capital Management LLC Has $38.72 Million Position in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW)

Simcoe Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) by 51.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,126,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,217,659 shares during the quarter. WideOpenWest comprises about 5.3% of Simcoe Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Simcoe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in WideOpenWest were worth $38,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WOW. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest during the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in WideOpenWest in the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in WideOpenWest by 6.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in WideOpenWest in the first quarter worth approximately $199,000. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at WideOpenWest

In other news, insider David Brunick sold 5,000 shares of WideOpenWest stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total value of $86,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 208,152 shares in the company, valued at $3,615,600.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total value of $413,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 330,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,207,910.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Brunick sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total transaction of $86,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,615,600.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,000 shares of company stock worth $591,900. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

WideOpenWest Stock Performance

Shares of WideOpenWest stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.32. The company had a trading volume of 8,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,710. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $22.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $904.65 million, a PE ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.78.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). WideOpenWest had a return on equity of 1.38% and a net margin of 33.58%. The company had revenue of $173.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.38 million. On average, analysts anticipate that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on WideOpenWest from $19.00 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James decreased their target price on WideOpenWest from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. B. Riley decreased their target price on WideOpenWest from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on WideOpenWest to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

About WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

