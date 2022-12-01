Simcoe Capital Management LLC Makes New $28.69 Million Investment in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Simcoe Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 545,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,690,000. Tenet Healthcare makes up approximately 4.0% of Simcoe Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Simcoe Capital Management LLC owned about 0.51% of Tenet Healthcare as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1,063.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter worth $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the second quarter worth $39,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter worth $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE THC traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.59. The stock had a trading volume of 17,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,924,181. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.92. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a twelve month low of $36.69 and a twelve month high of $92.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.24.

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 38.12%. Tenet Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. Research analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 20th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 22.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

THC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $89.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $82.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.38.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi purchased 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.07 per share, for a total transaction of $473,770.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 392,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,918,542.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

