Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 132,600 shares, an increase of 133.0% from the October 31st total of 56,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.
Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BLCN traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,149. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a 12 month low of $21.02 and a 12 month high of $48.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.75.
Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd were issued a $0.022 dividend. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
