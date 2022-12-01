Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 132,600 shares, an increase of 133.0% from the October 31st total of 56,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BLCN traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,149. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a 12 month low of $21.02 and a 12 month high of $48.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.75.

Get Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF alerts:

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd were issued a $0.022 dividend. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its position in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 186,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,724,000 after purchasing an additional 56,682 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 20,853 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 42,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 6,449 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 9,780 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the period.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.