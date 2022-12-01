Sisecam Resources (SIRE) vs. Its Peers Financial Contrast

Sisecam Resources (NYSE:SIRE – Get Rating) is one of 28 publicly-traded companies in the “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Sisecam Resources to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sisecam Resources and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sisecam Resources $540.10 million $24.40 million 7.63 Sisecam Resources Competitors $1.78 billion $176.80 million -6.95

Sisecam Resources’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Sisecam Resources. Sisecam Resources is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

56.0% of shares of all “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.9% of shares of all “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Sisecam Resources and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sisecam Resources 8.33% 16.33% 9.94% Sisecam Resources Competitors -72.54% -28.40% -7.74%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Sisecam Resources and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sisecam Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Sisecam Resources Competitors 203 898 1234 12 2.45

As a group, “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies have a potential upside of 18.49%. Given Sisecam Resources’ peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sisecam Resources has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Dividends

Sisecam Resources pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.2%. Sisecam Resources pays out 69.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.5% and pay out 30.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

Sisecam Resources has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sisecam Resources’ peers have a beta of 1.30, indicating that their average share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sisecam Resources peers beat Sisecam Resources on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Sisecam Resources Company Profile

Sisecam Resources LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the trona ore mining and soda ash production businesses in the United States and internationally. It processes trona ore into soda ash, which is a raw material in flat glass, container glass, detergents, chemicals, paper, and other consumer and industrial products. The company holds approximately 23,500 acres of leased and licensed subsurface mining areas in the Green River Basin of Wyoming. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable reserves of approximately 220.0 million short tons of trona. The company was formerly known as Ciner Resources LP and changed its name to Sisecam Resources LP in February 2022. Sisecam Resources LP was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Sisecam Resources LP operates as a subsidiary of Ciner Wyoming Holding Co.

