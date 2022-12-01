SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHF) Short Interest Up 22.5% in November

SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,243,300 shares, a growth of 22.5% from the October 31st total of 10,811,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 18,919.0 days.

SJM Stock Performance

Shares of SJMHF stock remained flat at $0.46 on Thursday. SJM has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.40.

About SJM

SJM Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, owns, develops, and operates casinos and related facilities in Macau, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Gaming Operations; and Hotel, Catering, Retail and Leasing Operations. The Gaming Operations segment engages in the VIP gaming, mass market table gaming, slot machine, and other gaming operations.

