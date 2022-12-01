SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Receives $34.00 Average PT from Analysts

SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

SKYW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of SkyWest from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SkyWest in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of SkyWest from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of SkyWest to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

NASDAQ SKYW opened at $18.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $933.57 million, a PE ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.78. SkyWest has a one year low of $15.83 and a one year high of $43.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in SkyWest by 26.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,637 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 11,104 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SkyWest by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in SkyWest by 98.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 16,754 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in SkyWest by 8.2% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,209 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in SkyWest by 174.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

