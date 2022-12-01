SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Receives $34.00 Average PT from Analysts

SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.00.
SKYW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of SkyWest from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SkyWest in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of SkyWest from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of SkyWest to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.
SkyWest Trading Up 0.7 %
NASDAQ SKYW opened at $18.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $933.57 million, a PE ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.78. SkyWest has a one year low of $15.83 and a one year high of $43.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.83.
About SkyWest
SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.
