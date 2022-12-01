Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMARGet Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.02)-$0.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company issued revenue guidance of $205-207 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $204.45 million. Smartsheet also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.31–$0.30 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SMAR shares. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Smartsheet in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Smartsheet from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $47.59.

SMAR stock traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,031,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,722,043. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.68 and a beta of 1.27. Smartsheet has a 52-week low of $25.09 and a 52-week high of $80.89.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMARGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.10. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 42.47% and a negative net margin of 33.88%. The business had revenue of $186.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Smartsheet will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.17, for a total transaction of $232,312.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,003 shares in the company, valued at $223,131.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.17, for a total transaction of $232,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,131.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pete Godbole sold 1,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.64, for a total value of $40,450.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,623.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,605 shares of company stock worth $1,010,805 in the last quarter. 4.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Smartsheet by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 10.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Smartsheet by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Smartsheet by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Smartsheet during the 1st quarter worth $431,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

