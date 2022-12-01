Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target Lowered to $140.00 at UBS Group

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) had its price target cut by UBS Group from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SNOW. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $184.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $242.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $208.05.
Shares of SNOW opened at $142.90 on Thursday. Snowflake has a fifty-two week low of $110.26 and a fifty-two week high of $378.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.73 billion, a PE ratio of -65.85 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $158.96 and its 200 day moving average is $155.00.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNOW. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Snowflake by 1,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Snowflake by 6,433.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Snowflake by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Snowflake by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.
Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.
