Soitec S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLOIY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Soitec S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLOIY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SLOIY. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Soitec from €263.00 ($271.13) to €272.00 ($280.41) in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on Soitec from €190.00 ($195.88) to €170.00 ($175.26) in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Soitec from €175.00 ($180.41) to €200.00 ($206.19) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.67.

OTCMKTS SLOIY remained flat at $83.09 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 178. Soitec has a 12 month low of $66.93 and a 12 month high of $95.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.40.

Soitec SA designs and manufactures semiconductor materials worldwide. Its products are used to manufacture chips that are used in smart phones, tablets, computers, IT servers, and data centers, as well as electronic components in cars, connected devices, and industrial and medical equipment. It offers Fully Depleted Silicon-On-Insulator (FD-SOI) for automotive radar and processors, and PD-SOI and FinFET-SOI products for high-performance computing markets.

