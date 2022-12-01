Sokoman Minerals (CVE:SIC) Shares Up 11.5%

Shares of Sokoman Minerals Corp. (CVE:SIC – Get Rating) shot up 11.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. 498,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 313% from the average session volume of 120,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

The firm has a market cap of C$67.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.24 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.24.

Sokoman Minerals Corp., an exploration-stage company, explores for mineral properties in Canada. Its flagship project includes Moosehead gold project that consists of 98 claims covering an area of 2,450 hectares located in north-central Newfoundland, Canada. The company was formerly known as Sokoman Iron Corp.

