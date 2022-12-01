Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) Short Interest Update

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,400 shares, a growth of 69.1% from the October 31st total of 65,300 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Solid Biosciences

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Solid Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 383,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 30,612 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. 63.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SLDB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut shares of Solid Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $180.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Solid Biosciences from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their target price on shares of Solid Biosciences from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Solid Biosciences Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SLDB traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.65. The stock had a trading volume of 14,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,206. The firm has a market cap of $50.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.35. Solid Biosciences has a twelve month low of $5.89 and a twelve month high of $30.75.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($2.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.59) by ($0.12). Solid Biosciences had a negative net margin of 588.52% and a negative return on equity of 51.17%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Solid Biosciences will post -11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences Inc engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to drive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles; and SGT-003, a ext-generation gene transfer candidate for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy.

