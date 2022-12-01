Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 322,300 shares, a growth of 125.4% from the October 31st total of 143,000 shares. Approximately 7.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SONN. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sonnet BioTherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 96.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 64,100 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 158.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 130,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 438.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,801,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campion Asset Management acquired a new position in Sonnet BioTherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:SONN traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.05. The stock had a trading volume of 164,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,084. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.80. Sonnet BioTherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $9.37.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops platform for biologic medicines of single or bispecific action. The company develops fully human albumin binding technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues.

