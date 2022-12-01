Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Trading 4.7% Higher

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) shares traded up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.76 and last traded at $8.73. 10,029 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,248,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut Sotera Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Sotera Health from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup cut Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Sotera Health from $25.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Sotera Health from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.89.

Get Sotera Health alerts:

Sotera Health Stock Up 6.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 1.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sotera Health

About Sotera Health

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the third quarter valued at $72,000. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its position in Sotera Health by 4.1% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 63,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Sotera Health during the third quarter valued at $298,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sotera Health during the third quarter valued at $657,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Sotera Health by 149.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 199,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 119,298 shares during the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sotera Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotera Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.