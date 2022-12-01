SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Shares Gap Up to $32.85

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $32.85, but opened at $34.37. SpartanNash shares last traded at $33.62, with a volume of 1,052 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPTN has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of SpartanNash from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of SpartanNash from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

SpartanNash Stock Up 1.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 0.75.

SpartanNash Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.19%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SpartanNash by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in SpartanNash by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in SpartanNash by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of SpartanNash by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 69,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after buying an additional 11,769 shares in the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SpartanNash Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 65,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.