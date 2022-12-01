SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by MKT Advisors LLC

MKT Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 49,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust comprises about 11.9% of MKT Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. MKT Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $15,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 100.3% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 38,254 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 950.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. 31.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA traded down $3.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $342.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,001,172. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $315.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $318.21. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $286.62 and a 1-year high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

