Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.45.

SRC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Spirit Realty Capital Stock Performance

Shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $41.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Spirit Realty Capital has a fifty-two week low of $34.31 and a fifty-two week high of $49.94.

Spirit Realty Capital Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spirit Realty Capital

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.663 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 139.47%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 66,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 84,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. 96.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

Featured Articles

