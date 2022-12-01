Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 34.68% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Splunk in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on Splunk from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Splunk from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of Splunk in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on Splunk from $160.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.59.

Splunk Price Performance

Shares of SPLK traded up $11.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $89.10. 50,371 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,723,169. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.29 and a beta of 1.43. Splunk has a twelve month low of $65.00 and a twelve month high of $150.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Splunk

Splunk Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 808 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,062 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,605 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 4,845 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,727 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

