Springwater Special Situations Corp. (NASDAQ:SWSSW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Springwater Special Situations Corp. (NASDAQ:SWSSW – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 30.8% from the October 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Springwater Special Situations Stock Up 21.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SWSSW traded up $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.02. The stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,017. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.17. Springwater Special Situations has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.55.

Get Springwater Special Situations alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Springwater Special Situations

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Springwater Special Situations during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Springwater Special Situations by 206.5% during the first quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 298,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 201,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new position in Springwater Special Situations in the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Springwater Special Situations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Springwater Special Situations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.