Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund (OTCMKTS:SRUUF) Short Interest Down 22.6% in November

Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund (OTCMKTS:SRUUF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 494,500 shares, a decline of 22.6% from the October 31st total of 638,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 456,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund stock traded up 0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching 11.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,775. The business’s 50-day moving average price is 12.00 and its 200-day moving average price is 11.60. Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund has a 52 week low of 9.40 and a 52 week high of 16.65.

Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund Company Profile

Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

