SSE (LON:SSE) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,693.20

SSE plc (LON:SSE – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,693.20 ($20.26) and traded as high as GBX 1,706.50 ($20.42). SSE shares last traded at GBX 1,676 ($20.05), with a volume of 2,563,527 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SSE. Royal Bank of Canada raised SSE to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 1,825 ($21.83) to GBX 2,050 ($24.52) in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($25.12) target price on shares of SSE in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($20.94) target price on shares of SSE in a report on Friday, September 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,835 ($21.95) target price on shares of SSE in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,664 ($19.91) target price on shares of SSE in a report on Friday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,928.43 ($23.07).

SSE Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,583 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,693.31. The stock has a market cap of £18.66 billion and a PE ratio of 1,771.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.01.

SSE Cuts Dividend

SSE Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 12th will be paid a GBX 29 ($0.35) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a yield of 1.76%. SSE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.78%.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

