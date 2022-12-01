Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) Short Interest Down 23.3% in November

Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a decline of 23.3% from the October 31st total of 17,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 40,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Star Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SGU. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Star Group by 50.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Star Group in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Star Group in the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Star Group during the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Star Group during the third quarter valued at about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.61% of the company’s stock.

Star Group Stock Down 0.1 %

SGU traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.72. 2,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,135. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.20. Star Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.67. The stock has a market cap of $320.72 million, a P/E ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.69.

Star Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.1525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.00%. Star Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.83%.

SGU has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Star Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Star Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Star Group Company Profile

Star Group, L.P. sells home heating and air conditioning products and services to residential and commercial home heating oil and propane customers in the United States. It also sells diesel fuel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis, as well as provide plumbing services; and installs maintains, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment.

Featured Stories

