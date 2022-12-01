Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stake Increased by MKT Advisors LLC

MKT Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,662 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. MKT Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $0.53 on Thursday, hitting $102.73. The company had a trading volume of 93,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,044,519. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $117.80. The company has a market cap of $117.91 billion, a PE ratio of 36.24, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.37.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBUX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Starbucks from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wedbush upped their target price on Starbucks from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 54,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 54,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,110,655.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,798,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

