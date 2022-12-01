Starcom (LON:STAR) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $13.00

Shares of Starcom plc (LON:STAR – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 13 ($0.16) and traded as low as GBX 12 ($0.14). Starcom shares last traded at GBX 13 ($0.16), with a volume of 100,340 shares changing hands.
Starcom Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.86. The firm has a market capitalization of £54.63 million and a PE ratio of -4.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 13 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 13.
About Starcom
Starcom plc, a technology company, develops automated systems for the remote tracking, monitoring, protection, and management of people, fleet of vehicles, containers, and assets. The company operates in Hardware and SAS segments. It offers Helios, an automatic vehicle location and fleet management system; Tetis, a real-time monitoring and tracking GPS solutions for dry and refrigerated containers; Lokies, a keyless padlock with Internet of Things capabilities; and Kylos, a GPS tracker and management system for asset management, monitoring, and tracking.
