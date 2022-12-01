Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Short Interest Update

Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 992,000 shares, a decline of 28.4% from the October 31st total of 1,386,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 104.4 days.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STZHF. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Stelco from C$41.50 to C$45.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$49.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$32.50 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stelco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.50.

Stelco stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.54. The stock had a trading volume of 7,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,706. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.84 and its 200 day moving average is $27.84. Stelco has a one year low of $22.90 and a one year high of $45.45.

Stelco Holdings Inc engages in the production and sale of steel products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers flat-rolled value-added steel, including coated, pre-painted, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled sheet products, as well as pig iron and metallurgical coke. The company sells its products to customers in the construction, automotive, energy, appliance, and pipe and tube industries, as well as to various steel service centers.

