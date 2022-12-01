Stephen G. Kaniewski Sells 7,290 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Stock

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 7,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.90, for a total value of $2,390,391.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,216,389.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Valmont Industries Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSE:VMI traded up $5.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $343.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,910. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $203.30 and a 12 month high of $344.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $303.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $272.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.11.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 18.36%. On average, research analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Valmont Industries

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is currently 19.96%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMI. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Valmont Industries in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Valmont Industries by 1,500.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 96 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Valmont Industries by 69.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 1,628.6% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Valmont Industries to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded Valmont Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Valmont Industries from $277.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.50.

About Valmont Industries

(Get Rating)

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

See Also

