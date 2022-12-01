Stephen G. Kaniewski Sells 7,290 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Stock

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 7,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.90, for a total value of $2,390,391.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,216,389.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NYSE:VMI traded up $5.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $343.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,910. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $203.30 and a 12 month high of $344.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $303.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $272.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.11.
Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 18.36%. On average, research analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMI. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Valmont Industries in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Valmont Industries by 1,500.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 96 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Valmont Industries by 69.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 1,628.6% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.
VMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Valmont Industries to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded Valmont Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Valmont Industries from $277.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.50.
Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.
