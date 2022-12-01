Stifel Nicolaus Trims Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Target Price to $17.00

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

LESL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Leslie’s from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird cut Leslie’s from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group cut Leslie’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on Leslie’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Leslie’s Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LESL opened at $14.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. Leslie’s has a 1 year low of $12.79 and a 1 year high of $24.40.

Insider Transactions at Leslie’s

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leslie’s

In other news, insider Brad Gazaway sold 3,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $49,424.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,224.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Leslie’s by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 79,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Leslie’s by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Leslie’s by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 1.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 67,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 4.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

