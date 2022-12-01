StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Titan Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.6 %
TTNP stock opened at $0.81 on Monday. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $1.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.00.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 516.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 52,874 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Titan Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 559.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,710 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 204,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.79% of the company’s stock.
About Titan Pharmaceuticals
Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in Canada and the European Union.
Further Reading
