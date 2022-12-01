StockNews.com Downgrades LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) to Hold

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of LivaNova from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $94.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Get LivaNova alerts:

LivaNova Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LIVN traded up $2.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.37. The company had a trading volume of 372,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,993. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.64 and a beta of 0.85. LivaNova has a 52 week low of $41.82 and a 52 week high of $89.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.45 and its 200 day moving average is $57.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LivaNova

LivaNova ( NASDAQ:LIVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $252.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.53 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.28% and a negative net margin of 9.14%. Equities research analysts predict that LivaNova will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LIVN. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in LivaNova in the third quarter worth $85,000. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LivaNova Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.