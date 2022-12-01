StockNews.com Downgrades LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) to Hold

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of LivaNova from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $94.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.
LivaNova Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ LIVN traded up $2.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.37. The company had a trading volume of 372,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,993. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.64 and a beta of 0.85. LivaNova has a 52 week low of $41.82 and a 52 week high of $89.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.45 and its 200 day moving average is $57.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.96.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On LivaNova
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LIVN. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in LivaNova in the third quarter worth $85,000. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
LivaNova Company Profile
LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.
