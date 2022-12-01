StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Air Industries Group Stock Performance

Air Industries Group stock opened at $5.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.87 and a 200-day moving average of $1.80. Air Industries Group has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $10.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $18.60 million, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.64.

Air Industries Group Company Profile

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications, and a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine and Engine Component.

