StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.
ClearSign Technologies Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CLIR opened at $0.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 0.83. ClearSign Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $1.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.76 and its 200-day moving average is $1.00.
ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClearSign Technologies
ClearSign Technologies Company Profile
ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ClearSign Technologies (CLIR)
- Will Easing Of Covid Rules Slash Risk For Chinese EV Maker NIO?
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Cosmos Holdings May be a Long-Term Buy with Short-Term Risk
- Dark Clouds Are Gathering For Cloud Stocks
- 3 Dividend Growers With Good 2023 Growth Prospects
Receive News & Ratings for ClearSign Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearSign Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.