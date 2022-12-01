StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

ClearSign Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CLIR opened at $0.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 0.83. ClearSign Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $1.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.76 and its 200-day moving average is $1.00.

Get ClearSign Technologies alerts:

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClearSign Technologies

ClearSign Technologies Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ClearSign Technologies stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in ClearSign Technologies Co. ( NASDAQ:CLIR Get Rating ) by 49.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.17% of ClearSign Technologies worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 8.42% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ClearSign Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearSign Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.