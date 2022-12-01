StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Professional Diversity Network Stock Performance
IPDN opened at $0.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.82. Professional Diversity Network has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.18 million, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 18.50.
About Professional Diversity Network
