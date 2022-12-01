Stolt-Nielsen Limited (OTCMKTS:SOIEF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Stolt-Nielsen Limited (OTCMKTS:SOIEF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, an increase of 36.0% from the October 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Stolt-Nielsen Stock Performance

Shares of SOIEF remained flat at $24.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,240. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.01 and a 200-day moving average of $21.41. Stolt-Nielsen has a twelve month low of $13.58 and a twelve month high of $25.87.

About Stolt-Nielsen

Stolt-Nielsen Limited provides transportation, storage, and distribution solutions for bulk liquid chemicals, edible oils, acids, petroleum products, and other specialty liquids worldwide. It operates through five segments: Tankers, Terminals, Tank Containers, Stolt Sea Farm, and Stolt-Nielsen Gas. The company also produces, processes, and markets seafood, including turbot, sturgeon, and sole; and transports, stores, and distributes chemicals, clean petroleum products, liquefied petroleum gases, vegetable oils, biofuels, and oleochemicals.

