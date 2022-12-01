StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $102.91

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $102.91 and last traded at $102.80, with a volume of 112942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.47.

StoneX Group Trading Up 1.3 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

In other StoneX Group news, CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 18,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.34, for a total value of $1,884,924.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 331,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,610,323.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 16.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the 1st quarter worth about $297,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in StoneX Group by 23.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of StoneX Group by 10.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 110,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,206,000 after purchasing an additional 10,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of StoneX Group in the first quarter valued at $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

