STP Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $55.58 Million (STPT)

STP (STPT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. STP has a total market cap of $55.58 million and approximately $11.14 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STP token can now be purchased for $0.0318 or 0.00000188 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, STP has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,959.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00010667 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005837 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00036237 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00040270 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005830 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00021267 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.37 or 0.00243918 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000132 BTC.

STP Token Profile

STP (STPT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,746,586,944 tokens. STP’s official website is stp.network. STP’s official message board is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_networks.

STP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283 with 1,648,670,278.027067 in circulation. The last known price of STP is 0.03229802 USD and is up 3.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $10,538,290.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using U.S. dollars.

