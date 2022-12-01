Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX) Short Interest Down 21.0% in November

Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 244,400 shares, a decline of 21.0% from the October 31st total of 309,200 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 296,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Stryve Foods Price Performance

NASDAQ SNAX traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $0.93. 194,061 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,935. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.46 and a 200 day moving average of $0.75. Stryve Foods has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $5.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stryve Foods news, CEO Christopher J. Boever purchased 57,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.60 per share, for a total transaction of $34,744.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,957,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,774,791. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Stryve Foods news, CEO Christopher J. Boever purchased 116,108 shares of Stryve Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.46 per share, with a total value of $53,409.68. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,750,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,035.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Boever acquired 57,908 shares of Stryve Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.60 per share, with a total value of $34,744.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,957,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,774,791. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 274,016 shares of company stock worth $167,154. 15.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stryve Foods

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNAX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Stryve Foods by 252.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 42,082 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Stryve Foods by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in Stryve Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,924,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Stryve Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $717,000. Finally, True North Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stryve Foods by 156.3% during the 2nd quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. 27.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Stryve Foods to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

Stryve Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryve Foods, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells snacking products in North America. The company's product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve, Kalahari, Braaitime, and Vacadillos brands. It also produces meat sticks, chili bites, meat crisps, and nutrition products, as well as carne seca products.

Further Reading

