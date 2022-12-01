Substratum Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $5.68 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded up 21.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 1st. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Substratum has traded up 38% against the U.S. dollar. Substratum has a market capitalization of $330,391.80 and $5.68 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,981.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00010629 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005829 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00036189 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00040520 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005818 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00021492 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.69 or 0.00245504 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000132 BTC.

About Substratum

Substratum (SUB) is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00067153 USD and is down -10.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $166.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

