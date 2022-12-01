Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) VP Michael A. Schueler Sells 3,882 Shares

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH – Get Rating) VP Michael A. Schueler sold 3,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total value of $63,237.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 47,773 shares in the company, valued at $778,222.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Suburban Propane Partners Price Performance

SPH traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.09. The stock had a trading volume of 183,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,670. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.13 and a 200 day moving average of $16.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.57. Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $13.83 and a 1 year high of $17.75.

Suburban Propane Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Suburban Propane Partners

SPH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Suburban Propane Partners from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com cut Suburban Propane Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPH. Antonetti Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Suburban Propane Partners in the second quarter worth $31,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in Suburban Propane Partners in the second quarter worth $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 260.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 50.0% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 3,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.06% of the company’s stock.

Suburban Propane Partners Company Profile

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

